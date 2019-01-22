Woman stabbed to death in Burlington, suspect in custody

An 18-year-old Burlington woman has been jailed on murder charges following a stabbing this afternoon.

Authorities say Kaylee Jane Wilson has been arrested for second degree murder. Police were called to the 1300 block of Garfield Street in Burlington early this afternoon in response to a stabbing. They say a 23-year-old woman with a stab wound was located at the scene and taken to Great River Medical Center where she later died.

Wilson was booked into the Des Moines County Jail at 5:49 p.m. She is being held without bond pending an appearance in court.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

(By David Hightower, KBUR, Burlington)