Iowa-Michigan women rescheduled for Friday

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team’s road game with Michigan, originally scheduled for today, has been rescheduled for Friday at 11:00a.m., Iowa time.

The game will no longer air on the Big Ten Network.

The postponement was due to continuing inclement weather and the University of Michigan remaining closed until early Friday morning.

The 13th ranked Hawkeyes are 7-2 in the Big Ten and will take a five game winning streak into Friday’s game.

“The thing for us to stay hot is to keep approaching every game as it’s the first or last game of the year,” said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. “We can’t get caught up in any excitement or hype. It’s a balancing act; I want them to know they’re ranked, but at the same time, they’re the same kids who at the beginning of the year weren’t ranked that high.”