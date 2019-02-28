Charges now filed in deadly, month-old crash in Des Moines

A central Iowa woman is now charged with multiple offenses after police say she caused a deadly crash in late January.

On a Sunday afternoon, an SUV swerved on Grand Avenue in Des Moines, crashed through a fence and went over a concrete retaining wall, landing on its top two stories down.

The driver, 32-year-old Grant Stokka of Des Moines was killed and his eight-year-old son survived with minor injuries.

There was no indication impairment, speed or road conditions were a factor and police were searching for another vehicle.

Now, they’re charging 26-year-old Tessa Mullen of Des Moines with reckless driving, failure to yield and violation resulting in death.

The case is headed to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.