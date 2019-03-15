Trial set for Earlville man accused of killing wife with corn rake

Trial has been set for an Earlville man accused of killing his wife.

Todd Mullis’ trial is scheduled to be held in Delaware County beginning May 13th. He has pleaded not guilty. Mullis was taken into custody two weeks ago and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Amy.

She was fatally injured on their farm last November, with six puncture wounds to her back from a corn rake.

Mullis remains in the Delaware County Jail on five million dollars cash bond.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)