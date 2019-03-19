Drake women’s hoops a 10 seed, to face Mizzou in Iowa City

The Drake University women’s basketball team (27-6) is a No. 10 seed in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Drake will play No. 7 Missouri (23-10) Friday, March 22, at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa at 3 p.m. CDT it was announced Monday on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on ESPN2. Host and No. 2 Iowa (26-6) and No. 15 Mercer (25-7) will play Friday at 1 p.m. CDT.

Drake, the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference regular season champion and MVC Tournament runners-up, earned its fourth-ever at-large bid and its 13th NCAA Tournament berth. This is the Bulldogs’ third-straight NCAA appearance.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and the Tigers and the first since 1981 when the teams faced each other in the AIAW Tournament. Drake won the last game and holds a 3-1 all-time record against Missouri.