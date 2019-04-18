Tuition discussion for Board of Regents on hold

The State Board of Regents meets today on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.

Any discussion on tuition rates for the students at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa won’t happen at this meeting. Those discussion are on hold until state lawmakers work out a state funding plan. Senate Republicans have advanced a plan to give 12 million additional dollars to the three schools next year. The university presidents have said they need 18 million dollars to keep tuition increases lower.

House Republicans proposed more funding for the universities and other education programs, and that will have to be reconciled with the Senate proposal. A spokesman for the Board of Regents says they’ll call a special meeting to consider tuition increases in late April or early May.