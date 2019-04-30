Board of Regents ready to set tuition increase

The Board of Regents will hold a meeting Wednesday to set the preliminary tuition rates for the three state schools.

The Regents held off setting tuition at their meeting earlier this month so they would know how much money the Iowa Legislature was going to approve for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.

The board requested 18 million dollars — but the budget approved by lawmakers provides 12 million dollars. Information from the board office proposes base undergraduate tuition increases of three-point-nine percent at the U-I and ISU, and no increase at UNI.

There are some individual programs where the schools are proposing a slightly higher increase — for instance — the U-I is proposing an additional $200 increase for students in the Business College and nursing.