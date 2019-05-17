Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / String of steady unemployment rate hits 10 months

String of steady unemployment rate hits 10 months

By

Iowa’s unemployment remained unchanged in April.

It was the tenth straight month that the unemployment rate held at 2.4%. Iowa Workforce Development says the flooding on the western side of the state has not yet shown up in the jobless numbers — but the impact may show on the economy later on. The number of working Iowans was up by 46-hundred compared to March. Total non-farm employment is up 10,900 jobs from last April.

The construction industry started to pick up — adding 2,600 jobs — after wet and cold weather gave the industry a slow start.
The state’s jobless rate was 2.6 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in April.