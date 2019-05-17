String of steady unemployment rate hits 10 months

Iowa’s unemployment remained unchanged in April.

It was the tenth straight month that the unemployment rate held at 2.4%. Iowa Workforce Development says the flooding on the western side of the state has not yet shown up in the jobless numbers — but the impact may show on the economy later on. The number of working Iowans was up by 46-hundred compared to March. Total non-farm employment is up 10,900 jobs from last April.

The construction industry started to pick up — adding 2,600 jobs — after wet and cold weather gave the industry a slow start.

The state’s jobless rate was 2.6 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in April.