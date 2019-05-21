Northeast Iowa makes progress in corn planting

The U.S.D.A. reports farmers made planting progress in some areas last week despite continued weather issues.

The report says 70% of the expected corn crop is now in the ground — which is still 5 days behind last year and 9 days behind the 5-year average. It is the smallest percent of corn planted by May 19 since 1995 when just 53% of the expected crop was done.

Farmers in the northern districts and east-central Iowa managed to dodge the rain to plant one quarter of their expected corn this past week. That includes 43 percent of the crop planted in northeast Iowa.

Twenty percent of the corn has emerged — which is one week behind last year and 5-year average. Twenty-seven percent of the expected soybean crop is in the ground. That’s 8 days behind last year and 9 days behind average. Three percent of the beans planted have emerged — which is 6 days behind the average.