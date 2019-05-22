Benefit concert planned for Missouri River flood victims

Musicians from across the region will lend their talents to a benefit concert later this week, the proceeds from which will go to the victims of this spring’s Missouri River flooding.

The Shamrock Theater in the southwest Iowa town of Imogene is hosting “Floodstock 2019” on Friday night. Singer-songwriter George McGargill of Imogene is helping to organize the event. “Some people have lost everything, you know, their house,” McGargill says. “It’s tough. And we could raise a million dollars and it wouldn’t be a drop in the bucket, but we’ll raise what we can and we’ll try to help out a little bit and if nothing else, they’ll know somebody cares.”

Another local musician, Rick Hillyard, says he’s seen the extent of the flood damage across the area in Nebraska, Missouri, and in southwest Iowa, especially in towns like Pacific Junction, or PJ. “We played in Plattsmouth at the Hop Yard and we had to drive through P.J. to get across the bridge and it’s devastating,” Hillyard says. “There’s nothing left there. It’s heartbreaking.”

Performers at Friday’s concert include McGargill, Hillyard, Omaha recording artist Jocelyn, and Jeff Slater and the Union County Band. Free will donations will be collected. For those who can’t attend, donations can also be left at any Bank Iowa location.

