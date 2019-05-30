Minor injury reported in Poweshiek County tornado

One person was injured when a tornado moved through Poweshiek County in southeast Iowa last night.

The National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted near Barnes City and Deep River shortly after 7 p.m. Poweshiek County Emergency Management director Brian Paul describes the destruction.

“Two properties were damaged in rural Montezuma, both of them were just outbuildings, shop-type buildings. No homes were significantly damaged,” Paul says. “One injury was reported from this tornado but those injuries were minor and not life-threatening at all.”

Paul says the National Weather Service will be in the county this afternoon to determine the strength of the tornado.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)