A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for giving a potent, illegal and ultimately fatal drug to her cousin.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Marvita Roxanna Causey gave her cousin — and another person — what Causey believed was heroin. Tests after her cousin’s overdose death found the heroin contained fentanyl.

The Waterloo Courier has reported court records indicate a 52-year-old Waterloo man who was found dead in October of 2017 is Causey’s cousin who overdosed.