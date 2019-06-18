Iowa governor seeking new direction for Department of Human Services

A spokesman for Governor Reynolds says she’s putting together “a new team” to run the Iowa Department of Human Services.

About 24 hours after announcing Jerry Foxhoven’s departure as the agency’s director, the governor’s office released a statement, saying Governor Reynolds asked Foxhoven to resign because she wants to go in a new direction in the agency.

According to Pat Garrett, a spokesman for the governor, Reynolds “has spent the first part of this year assembling a new team, from top to bottom, to carry out her vision.” He said “more changes will be announced in the coming days and weeks.”

In the meantime, the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health is doing double-duty as director of the Department of Human Services, too.

Democrats and a prominent Republican have raised concerns about the agency and Foxhoven’s departure.

Garrett’s statement: “Governor Reynolds asked Jerry Foxhoven to resign because she wanted to go in a new direction at the Department of Human Services. She has spent the first part of this year assembling a new team, from top to bottom, to carry out her vision. More changes will be announced in the coming days and weeks ahead.” – Pat Garrett, spokesman for the governor’s office