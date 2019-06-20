Man killed at wind turbine construction site in northern Iowa

A man working on a wind turbine in northern Kossuth County was run over by a semi and killed at the work site Wednesday.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department, an ambulance was requested at a construction site near Lakota around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived, 51-year-old Lee Gruver of Daisetta, Texas was found dead at the scene.

When it was determined a motor vehicle was involved in the incident, the investigation was turned over to the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

According to a spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened on private property.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)