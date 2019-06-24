Radio Iowa

Anamosa man going back to prison on gun charge

An Anamosa man is going back to prison for helping to sell stolen guns.

Forty-eight-year-old David Miller pleaded guilty to one count of posession of a firearm as a felon and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Miller admitted to getting seven stolen guns from another man and taking them to Olin to trade for a stolen four-wheeler.

Officers found another gun during a search of Miller’s home. He told officers he was storing the gun for his son. Court records show Miller has had 30 criminal convictions — including five drunk driving convictions and one for making meth in Benton County.

He was on pretrial release from Jones County for a felony theft charge when he received the seven stolen guns.