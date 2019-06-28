Wadena man arrested while trying to drive tractor to court hearing

A northeast Iowa man, whose drivers license was suspended for not paying child support, was arrested for driving a tractor to his court hearing.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff took 54-year-old Jeffery Johanningmeier of Wadena into custody. Johanningmeier had driven an 8100 John Deere tractor from the Wadena area, to the Fayette County courthouse in West Union, to attend a court hearing regarding child support.

Johanningmeier was charged with driving with a suspended license. He was held until his initial court appearance.

(By Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein)