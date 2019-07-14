Iowa’s governor says she’s moving courts ‘from left to right’

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the two justices she’s appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court are moving the court in a conservative direction.

“Elections matter and fortunately the tide is turning in Iowa’s Supreme Court,” Reynolds said Friday. “In just two short years, we’ve moved the needle from left to right.”

Reynolds spoke late Friday afternoon at an event organized by The Family Leader, a Christian conservative organization. Reynolds took over as governor in late May of 2017 when Terry Branstad resigned and two months later Reynolds appointed Justice Susan Christensen to the Iowa Supreme Court. This past February, Reynolds appointed Christopher McDonald to the state’s highest court.

This spring, Reynolds secured changes in the state commission that nominates judges. The Family Leader lobbied legislators to make those moves.

“We need judges who will decide cases based upon the text of the statue and the constitution and not their personal policy preferences,” Reynolds said, to applause.

Democrats argue Republicans have made court appointments more political. The GOP-approved changes give the governor power to name a majority of the state Judicial Nominating Commission members who submit a slate of candidates for openings on the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

(Reporting by Olive Gardner)