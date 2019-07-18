Two people found dead in Burlington residence

The Burlington Police Department is investigating two deaths that are being called suspicious.

Sometime between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, the Burlington Police Department was called to do a welfare check at the 600 Block of Maple Street because a neighbor had not seen the people who live in the apartment in several days. When police arrived, they located two dead individuals.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation will be involved with the case. Lt. Adam Schaefer said it’s too early to determine cause of death.

(By Steve Hexom, KBUR, Burlington)