Ottumwa woman strikes plea deal in connection with crime that ended with police shootout

An Ottumwa woman has reached a plea bargain for her role in a shootout with police last year.

Last August, authorities say 36-year-old Tiffany McNeal drove three men to the south side of Ottumwa to burglarize a house. A man in the residence was shot in the robbery attempt. McNeal was arrested a month after the incident. She was charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary and first degree robbery. McNeal’s plea hearing will be held on July 29.

Police were called after the attempted robbery and the three men fled on foot. They later exchanged fire with police near an elementary school in Ottumwa. One of the men, David White of Fairfield, was killed in the gunfight. Michael Bibby of Ottumwa was wounded and Dalton Cook of Ottumwa was captured uninjured. Bibby and Cook had their scheduled trials pushed back to January 2020. The two men have been charged with ten counts of attempted murder, first degree burglary and first degree robbery.

(Reporting by Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)