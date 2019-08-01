Edgewood man dies in Fayette County accident

A northeast Iowa man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Melody Hewitt of Oelwein attempted to enter the intersection without yielding from W Avenue. The car was hit by a semi driven by 66-year-old Charles Meyers of Edgewood.

Meyers was killed in the accident. Hewitt was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)