Dog leads police to man, man sentenced to prison

A man whose dog gave him away to police will spend time in federal prison.

Police investigating a burglary in October of 2018 at the coop in Nashua saw a dog on surveillance video. Officers found out the dog belonged to 56-year-old Bradley Dean Mohring and got a search warrant for Mohring’s home. Officers found stolen property from the burglary in the home along with a rife and ammunition.

Mohring had previously been convicted of a felony drug trafficking charge and agreed to a plea of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to one year in federal prison.