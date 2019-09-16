Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/16/19

Class 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (3-0), LW #1 vs #4 Dowling Catholic

2. WDM Valley (3-0), LW #2 vs Waukee

3. Bettendorf (3-0), LW #5 vs #5 Cedar Falls

4. Dowling Catholic (2-1), LW #4 @ #1 Ankeny Centennial

5. Cedar Falls (3-0), LW #6 @ #3 Bettendorf

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1), LW #3 @ C.R. Prairie

7. Southeast Polk (2-1), LW #8 @ DSM East

8. Ankeny (1-2), LW #7 @ DSM Roosevelt

9. Fort Dodge (3-0), LW #9 @ Carroll

10.Waterloo West (2-1), LW (X) vs DSM Hoover

Class 3A

1. Western Dubuque (3-0), LW #1 vs #4 North Scott

2. Solon (3-0), LW #2 vs Davenport Assumption

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs West Delaware

4. North Scott (3-0), LW #4 @ #1 Western Dubuque

5. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #6 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson

6. Glenwood (3-0), LW #7 vs Dallas Center-Grimes

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

8. Washington (3-0), LW (X) @ West Liberty

9. Webster City (3-0), LW #9 vs 2A #3 Algona

10.Pella (2-1), LW #5 @ Carlisle

Class 2A

1. Waukon (3-0), LW #1 vs Cascade

2. Clear Lake (3-0), LW #2 vs Mason City

3. Algona (3-0), LW #3 @ 3A #9 Webster City

4. Crestwood (2-1), LW #4 vs Decorah

5. Des Moines Christian (3-0), LW #6 vs DSM North

6. Waterloo Columbus (3-0), LW #7 vs Vinton-Shellsburg

7. Greene County (3-0), LW #8 vs Gilbert

8. Benton (3-0), LW #9 vs Wilton

9. Southeast Valley (3-0), LW #10 vs 1A #6 South Central Calhoun

10.OABCIG (3-0), LW (X) @ Storm Lake

Class 1A

1. West Sioux (3-0), LW #1 vs LeMars Gehlen

2. Dike-New Hartford (3-0), LW #2 @ Union (LaPorte City)

3. Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 @ Woodward-Granger

4. West Branch (3-0), LW #4 @ Tipton

5. West Lyon (3-0), LW #5 vs MOC-Floyd Valley

6. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #8 @ 2A #9 Southeast Valley

7. Western Christian (Hull) (3-0), LW #7 @ Central Lyon

8. Mediapolis (3-0), LW #6 vs Louisa-Muscatine

9. Mount Ayr (3-0), LW #9 @ Clarke (Osceola)

10.Treynor (3-0), LW #10 @ Red Oak

Class A

1. West Hancock (3-0), LW #1 vs Forest City

2. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #3 vs Postville

3. North Tama (3-0), LW #5 @ Hudson

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0), LW #4 @ North Linn

5. Wapsie Valley (2-1), LW #2 vs GMG (Garwin)

6. Westwood (Sloan) (3-0), LW #6 vs Missouri Valley

7. BGM (Brooklyn) (3-0), LW #7 vs East Marshall

8. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #8 @ East Buchanan

9. Algona Garrigan (2-1), LW #9 @ St. Edmond

10.South O’ Brien (3-0), LW #10 vs Sioux Central

Eight-man

1. Don Bosco (3-0), LW #1 @ Janesville

2. Turkey Valley (3-0), LW #2 @ Springville

3. New London (3-0), LW #3 vs Lone Tree

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #4 @ River Valley

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0), LW #6 @ Boyer Valley

6. Audubon (3-1), LW #7 @ Woodbine

7. English Valleys (3-0), LW (X) vs HLV (Victor)

8. Lenox (4-0), LW #8 @ East Union

9. Harris-Lake Park (3-0), LW (X) vs AR-WE-VA

10.Newell-Fonda (2-1), LW #10 @ Kingsley-Pierson