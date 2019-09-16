Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/16/19

Class 4A
1. Ankeny Centennial (3-0), LW #1 vs #4 Dowling Catholic
2. WDM Valley (3-0), LW #2 vs Waukee
3. Bettendorf (3-0), LW #5 vs #5 Cedar Falls
4. Dowling Catholic (2-1), LW #4 @ #1 Ankeny Centennial
5. Cedar Falls (3-0), LW #6 @ #3 Bettendorf
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1), LW #3 @ C.R. Prairie
7. Southeast Polk (2-1), LW #8 @ DSM East
8. Ankeny (1-2), LW #7 @ DSM Roosevelt
9. Fort Dodge (3-0), LW #9 @ Carroll
10.Waterloo West (2-1), LW (X) vs DSM Hoover
Class 3A
1. Western Dubuque (3-0), LW #1 vs #4 North Scott
2. Solon (3-0), LW #2 vs Davenport Assumption
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs West Delaware
4. North Scott (3-0), LW #4 @ #1 Western Dubuque
5. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #6 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson
6. Glenwood (3-0), LW #7 vs Dallas Center-Grimes
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
8. Washington (3-0), LW (X) @ West Liberty
9. Webster City (3-0), LW #9 vs 2A #3 Algona
10.Pella (2-1), LW #5 @ Carlisle
Class 2A
1. Waukon (3-0), LW #1 vs Cascade
2. Clear Lake (3-0), LW #2 vs Mason City
3. Algona (3-0), LW #3 @ 3A #9 Webster City
4. Crestwood (2-1), LW #4 vs Decorah
5. Des Moines Christian (3-0), LW #6 vs DSM North
6. Waterloo Columbus (3-0), LW #7 vs Vinton-Shellsburg
7. Greene County (3-0), LW #8 vs Gilbert
8. Benton (3-0), LW #9 vs Wilton
9. Southeast Valley (3-0), LW #10 vs 1A #6 South Central Calhoun
10.OABCIG (3-0), LW (X) @ Storm Lake
Class 1A
1. West Sioux (3-0), LW #1 vs LeMars Gehlen
2. Dike-New Hartford (3-0), LW #2 @ Union (LaPorte City)
3. Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 @ Woodward-Granger
4. West Branch (3-0), LW #4 @ Tipton
5. West Lyon (3-0), LW #5 vs MOC-Floyd Valley
6. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #8 @ 2A #9 Southeast Valley
7. Western Christian (Hull) (3-0), LW #7 @ Central Lyon
8. Mediapolis (3-0), LW #6 vs Louisa-Muscatine
9. Mount Ayr (3-0), LW #9 @ Clarke (Osceola)
10.Treynor (3-0), LW #10 @ Red Oak
Class A
1. West Hancock (3-0), LW #1 vs Forest City
2. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #3 vs Postville
3. North Tama (3-0), LW #5 @ Hudson
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0), LW #4 @ North Linn
5. Wapsie Valley (2-1), LW #2 vs GMG (Garwin)
6. Westwood (Sloan) (3-0), LW #6 vs Missouri Valley
7. BGM (Brooklyn) (3-0), LW #7 vs East Marshall
8. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #8 @ East Buchanan
9. Algona Garrigan (2-1), LW #9 @ St. Edmond
10.South O’ Brien (3-0), LW #10 vs Sioux Central
Eight-man
1. Don Bosco (3-0), LW #1 @ Janesville
2. Turkey Valley (3-0), LW #2 @ Springville
3. New London (3-0), LW #3 vs Lone Tree
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #4 @ River Valley
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0), LW #6 @ Boyer Valley
6. Audubon (3-1), LW #7 @ Woodbine
7. English Valleys (3-0), LW (X) vs HLV (Victor)
8. Lenox (4-0), LW #8 @ East Union
9. Harris-Lake Park (3-0), LW (X) vs AR-WE-VA
10.Newell-Fonda (2-1), LW #10 @ Kingsley-Pierson