Security company issues statement on courthouse break ins

The cyber security company where two men who were arrested for breaking into the Dallas and Polk County courthouses worked has released a statement.

Coalfire says it’s two employees were arrested during a “security testing exercise” designed to help the Iowa Judicial Branch ensure the court’s highly sensitive data was secured against attack.

It says Coalfire and state court administration believed they were in agreement regarding the physical security assessments for the locations included in the scope of work. But is says recent events have shown each had different interpretations of the scope of the agreement.

Coalfire says each will conduct independent reviews and release the contractual documents executed between both parties.