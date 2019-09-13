Second county courthouse burglary reported in security test

A second county is now reporting its courthouse was burglarized by men hired to test the security of the court system.

The spokesman for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the Polk County Courthouse was burglarized at midnight on Monday. The burglary is described as similar to the one reported by Dallas County Wednesday. Dallas County deputies arrested Justin Wynn, of Naples, Florida, and Gary Demercurio of Seattle, Washington inside the courthouse.

The two men said they had been hired to test the courthouse alarm system and security. The Iowa Judicial Branch confirmed the men had been hired to test the electronic court system’s vulnerability — but says they did not ask the men to break into courthouses.

The Polk and Dallas County Sheriff departments are working together on the investigation.