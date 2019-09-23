Spencer bar accused of supplying alcohol to underage patrons

The owner of a business in Spencer has pleaded not guilty to 12 separate charges of supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age.

Court documents show Chris Burg, the owner of Southside Grill, had his initial appearance on Wednesday where he plead not guilty to all the charges. The charges range from the date of April 12th to the 27th.

Southside Grill had become a topic of discussion back in April when two people — 19-year-old Alfonso Maldonado of Graettinger, and 21-year-old Tephonte Smith of Estherville — were killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dickens. It was later revealed that the two had allegedly been served at the establishment by a bartender. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Maldonado’s blood-alcohol level was determined to be more than three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

The court documents do not show if Burg’s recent charges are related to the April incident.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)