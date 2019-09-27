Health Department sees increase in illnesses related to vaping

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the number of vaping cases linked to severe respiratory illness have increased.

The Health Department says there have been 23 reported cases in Iowa and no deaths. That compares to 803 cases nationally and 12 deaths. The ages of those involved in Iowa range from 17 to 60. A majority of the national cases involved the use of THC — while 18 Iowa cases involved the use of THC. The Iowa cases also mirror national statistics — as 78 percent are male.

All of the people in the Iowa cases have recovered.

The Health Department says those with a history of vaping who are experiencing breathing problems should seek medical care. Health care providers should ask patients with respiratory illness about the use of vaping and e-cigarette products.

Health care providers are asked to report severe respiratory illness in patients with a history of vaping or e-cigarette use to the Iowa Department of Public Health (1-800-362-2736).