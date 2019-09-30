Booker hits fundraising goal, says he’s poised for Iowa upset

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker announced on Twitter his campaign has hit his 10-day, $1.7 million fundraising goal. Booker set the goal September 21 in Des Moines, shortly before speaking with Radio Iowa.

“We have built something here in Iowa with significantly less resources than the top four fundraising campaigns,” Booker said in an interview before the Polk County Democrats’ Steak Fry. “With a fraction of what they’ve had, we’ve built the kind of team here that is unarguably ready to upset and win Iowa.”

Booker indciated he would have dropped out of the race had he not reached the money-raising goal.

“I’m not in this to just hang around,” Booker told Radio Iowa. “I’m in this to win the nomination and beat Donald Trump and as long as I’m on that course, I’m staying in it.”

Booker’s state director promised to get a tattoo of the words “We Rise” if the campaign hit its third-quarter fundraising goal. “We Rise” is Booker’s campaign theme.