Casinos in Council Bluffs fined for underage gambling violations

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved fines for two casinos today at their meeting in Waterloo.

Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says the Harrah’s Casino in Council Bluffs was fined for allowing an underage person into the casino. “Once on the floor (she) gambled, and when she was on the floor, was on for more than 30 minutes,” Ohorilko says.

He says that met the criteria for a fine, and the past precedent called for a $20,000 penalty and the commission and the casino agreed to that. It was their first violation in the last 365 days.

The Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs was also fined for allowing a minor on the gambling floor. “That minor entered the gaming floor unchallenged on two different occasions…that minor once on the floor, gambled, consumed alcohol,” Ohorilko says.

He says the circumstances led to a larger fine. “Due to the fact that there were more than one times when that minor entered the floor — the commission set a penalty in the amount of $30,000,” Ohorilko says. He says the multiple visits without an ID check was a concern.

“The casino had indicated that the security officers involved had witnessed the minor come off the floor. So that may’ve been a reason they did not ask for identification when coming back on,” Ohorilko says. “I think the commission was also concerned with the fact that the minor had been served alcoholic beverages — and during those employee contacts — no identification was requested.”

He says it was the first violation for the Horseshoe in the last 365 days.