Transportation Commission approves funding to help Bondurant lure business

The state Transportation Commission today gave conditional approval for funding to improve roadways to a site in Bondurant as an incentive for the city to get a company to commit to building there.

The DOT’s Craig Markley told the commission the funding commitment would be based on the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s making it a certified site — and it could bring one thousand jobs. “We don’t know what the total cost is — but we’re seeking a commitment for 60 percent funding for whatever that would be,” Markley says. “And then the city can use this commitment to go back to the company and really seal the deal and get them to commit to building in Bondurant.”

Markley says the city is not identifying the company until they can get the deal done. “The company is a warehouse distribution fulfillment type facility. We haven’t been told who that is….and the potential for a thousand plus jobs,” Markley says.

He says the project could move ahead quickly once the company agrees. He says the city would need council action approving the plan and they would like to complete the construction by July of 2021.

The Transportation Commission gave provisional approval to the funding. Markley says they would vote on the final dollar amount once the project details are completed.