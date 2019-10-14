Man wanted in fatal Fort Dodge shooting arrested in Georgia

The Fort Dodge man wanted in connection with a fatal weekend shooting during a suspected drug deal has been apprehended in the Deep South.

The Lowndes County Georgia Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 19-year-old Damion Chavez on Sunday morning. A deputy saw a vehicle believed to be transporting Chavez on Interstate 75. The deputy pulled over the vehicle. Chavez was arrested without incident and was taken to the Lowndes County Jail in Valdosta, Georgia.

Extradition arrangements are being made to bring Chavez back to Iowa. Chavez is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery after a shooting in Fort Dodge on Friday night in which 28-year-old Mohammad Yaquob of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died of his injuries.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)