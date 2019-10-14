Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/14/19

Class 4A
1. WDM Valley (7-0), LW #1 @ Ames
2. Dowling Catholic (6-1), LW #2vs DSM Hoover
3. Cedar Falls (7-0), LW #3 @ Dubuque Senior
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1), LW #5 @ Davenport Central
5. Ankeny Centennial (6-1), LW #6 vs #10 Roosevelt
6. Southeast Polk (5-2), LW #7 @ Marshalltown
7. Bettendorf (5-2), LW #4 vs Davenport West
8. Ankeny (4-3), LW #8 @ Sioux City North
9. Waukee (4-3), LW #9 vs Indianola
10.Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1), LW #10 @ #5 Centennial
Class 3A
1. Western Dubuque (7-0), LW #1 @ Marion
2. Solon (7-0), LW #2 vs Keokuk
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1), LW #3 vs Center Point-Urbana
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1), LW #5 @ Webster City
5. North Scott (6-1), LW #6 vs Clear Creek-Amana
6. Lewis Central (6-1), LW #4 @ #10 Glenwood
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1), LW #7 @ Denison-Schleswig
8. Independence (7-0), LW #8 @ Waverly-Shell Rock
9. Norwalk (6-1), LW #9 vs Ballard
10.Glenwood (6-1) vs #6 Lewis Central
Class 2A
1. Waukon (7-0), LW #1 vs Anamosa
2. Clear Lake (7-0), LW #2 @ New Hampton
3. Algona (7-0), LW #3 @ Spirit Lake
4. Greene County (7-0), LW #6 vs Red Oak
5. Des Moines Christian (7-0), LW #5 @ Chariton
6. OABCIG (7-0), LW #7 vs Carroll Kuemper
7. Waterloo Columbus (6-1), LW #4 vs North Fayette Valley
8. Benton (6-1), LW #9 @ #10 West Marshall
9. Sioux Center (5-2), LW (X) vs Central Lyon
10.West Marshall (5-2), LW (X) vs #8 Benton
Class 1A
1. Dike-New Hartford (7-0), LW #1 @ South Hardin
2. Van Meter (7-0), LW #2 @ Mount Ayr
3. West Branch (7-0), LW #3 @ Cascade
4. Western Christian (7-0), LW #5 vs Emmetsburg
5. South Central Calhoun (7-0), LW #5 vs Eagle Grove
6. West Sioux (6-1), LW #7 vs Unity Christian
7. West Lyon (6-1), LW #4 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan
8. Iowa City Regina (6-1), LW #8 vs Jesup
9. Treynor (7-0), LW #9 @MVAOCOU
10.Sigourney-Keota (7-0), LW (X) @ Wapello
Class A
1. West Hancock (7-0), LW #1 @ Graettinger-Terril
2. Saint Ansgar (7-0), LW #2 vs Mason City Newman
3. North Tama (7-0), LW #3 @ Postville
4. Grundy Center (6-1), LW #5 vs Hudson
5. MFL MarMac (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Edgewood-Colesburg
6. Earlham (6-1), LW #8 @ Oakland Riverside
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1), LW #9 @ #5 MFL MarMac
8. Woodbury Central (6-1), LW #10 vs Lawton-Bronson
9. BGM (Brooklyn) (6-1), LW (X) vs Durant
10.South O’Brien (6-1), LW #4 vs Akron-Westfield
Eight-man
1. Don Bosco (7-0), LW #1 @ North Iowa
2. Turkey Valley (7-0), LW #2 vs #5 Easton Valley
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #3 vs Newell-Fonda
4. Audubon (7-1), LW #4 @ Glidden-Ralston
5. Easton Valley (7-0), LW #5 @ #2 Turkey Valley
6. CAM (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Coon Rapids-Bayard
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1), LW #7 @ #6 CAM
8. Harris-Lake Park (6-1), LW #10 vs Siouxland Christian
9. AGWSR (6-1), LW #9 @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10.Lenox (7-1), LW (X) @ @ Lamoni