Two men going to prison after Creston child porn investigation

Two south-central Iowa men will spend time in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Rhodes was sentenced to 30 years each for three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. and 20 years for distribution of child pornography. The sentences will run concurrently. Forty-six-year-old Jeremy Jameson was sentenced to 35 months for access with intent to view child pornography.

Creston police say they were notified by a parent about an inappropriate conversation with Rodes on their 11-year-old daughter’s Facebook account . That led them to find conversations by Rhodes with minors on other Facebook accounts where he asked them to send him inappropriate videos and images.

Police also found he sent Jameson an image of child pornography.