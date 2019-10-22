Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Agriculture / Soybean harvest speeds ahead, corn still lagging

Soybean harvest speeds ahead, corn still lagging

By

Farmers saw one of the driest weeks so far in the harvest season and they were able to get a lot done.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says there were five days suitable for fieldwork last week. The corn harvest more than doubled with 15% of the corn now out of the fields — compared to 7% last week. That is still 11 days behind the average harvest.

Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, 3 weeks behind last year and more than 2 weeks behind the 5-year average.

The biggest gain came in the soybean harvest — which went from 17% to 48% harvested in the last week. That is now four days ahead of last year and five days behind average.

The corn condition is rated 66 percent good to excellent — with the soybeans at 65 percent good to excellent.