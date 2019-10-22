Soybean harvest speeds ahead, corn still lagging

Farmers saw one of the driest weeks so far in the harvest season and they were able to get a lot done.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says there were five days suitable for fieldwork last week. The corn harvest more than doubled with 15% of the corn now out of the fields — compared to 7% last week. That is still 11 days behind the average harvest.

Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached maturity, 3 weeks behind last year and more than 2 weeks behind the 5-year average.

The biggest gain came in the soybean harvest — which went from 17% to 48% harvested in the last week. That is now four days ahead of last year and five days behind average.

The corn condition is rated 66 percent good to excellent — with the soybeans at 65 percent good to excellent.