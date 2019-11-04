Radio Iowa

Arrests made in murders in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines

Jermaine Walker

Suspects in two separate murder cases were arrested in eastern Iowa over the weekend.

Cedar Rapids police responded to a shooting at a house early Saturday morning and the victim, 31-year-old Wayne Jones, died that night. Police arrested a suspect a few hours later: 36-year-old Jermaine Walker is charged in the murder of Jones. Both men are from Cedar Rapids.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested in Davenport on Sunday after an armed robbery and police quickly learned he’s also wanted in Des Moines for murder. Twenty-year-old Calvonta Stallings is accused in the

Calvonta Stallings

shooting death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim in early October. Both are from Des Moines.