Arrests made in murders in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines

Suspects in two separate murder cases were arrested in eastern Iowa over the weekend.

Cedar Rapids police responded to a shooting at a house early Saturday morning and the victim, 31-year-old Wayne Jones, died that night. Police arrested a suspect a few hours later: 36-year-old Jermaine Walker is charged in the murder of Jones. Both men are from Cedar Rapids.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested in Davenport on Sunday after an armed robbery and police quickly learned he’s also wanted in Des Moines for murder. Twenty-year-old Calvonta Stallings is accused in the

shooting death of 23-year-old Rashid Ibrahim in early October. Both are from Des Moines.