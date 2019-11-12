Federal firearms charges filed against 19 suspects in Davenport area

Law enforcement agencies in the Iowa Quad Cities have recently conducted investigations that led federal charges against nearly 20 men.

There’s a Gun Investigation Unit in the Davenport Police Department. Officers from Bettendorf’s Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office also were involved in the investigations that led to this latest batch of federal indictments for robbery and drug crimes in Scott County in which a gun was involved.

Davenport’s police chief says the partnership with federal authorities is focused on pursuing violent criminals — and he says there’s been a five percent reduction in violent crime in Davenport this year.

A federal grand jury handed down the felony indictments against 19 men. Thirteen of them have been arrested. Three face life in federal prison if convicted.