Iowa students who attended defunct ITT Tech may see loan debts quashed

Iowa’s attorney general is joining his counterparts in 21 other states in calling for the forgiving of loans to former ITT Tech students.

Tom Miller and the other attorneys general are calling on the head of Federal Student Aid to immediately discharge the loans of borrowers enrolled at closed schools.

As of May, there were 52,000 former ITT Tech students eligible for closed-school discharge relief, but only 7,000 were granted it.

The for-profit school, which had campuses in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, filed bankruptcy in 2016 after action by the U.S. Department of Education to restrict its access to federal student aid.

In a news release, Miller said: “Iowans who attended ITT Tech incurred debts for a questionable education that they could not repay nor discharge.”