Child playing with lighter catches Fort Dodge apartments on fire

Fire forced the evacuation of residents from the La Vista Apartments in Fort Dodge last night.

Fort Dodge Fire Department Chief Steve Hergenreter said the fire was started in a second floor apartment by a child playing with a lighter. There was heavy fire damage to the second and third floor apartments with smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the building.

Red Cross volunteers were assisting the residents of the apartment to find a place to stay for the next few days.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)