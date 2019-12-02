Harris says she’s reaching non-traditional caucus-goers

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Iowa, including an event Sunday morning in Indianola that attracted about 60 people.

“This is what I’m seeing all over the state, which is people who could be doing so many other things with their time coming out to have these conversations,” Harris said.

She spoke later Sunday to about 60 people in Knoxville. And Harris dismissed the premise of a New York Times story which cited current and former campaign aides questioning the conduct of her campaign.

“I am campaigning hard here in Iowa because I do see the enthusiasm,” Harris said. “When I’m in living rooms, when I am cooking with Iowan families, when I am spending time just walking through a coffee shop.”

Harris says she’s lining up support from Iowans who are not necessarily on the radar as likely caucus-goers.