Camping World Bowl offers several firsts

There will be several firsts when Iowa State plays 15th ranked Notre Dame in Saturday’s Camping World Bowl in Orlando. It will be the Cyclones first ever bowl game in the state of Florida and their first meeting with the Fighting Irish.

“It may arguably be the most watched football game Iowa State has ever played in”, said Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard. We are playing one of the most storied programs in college football and that is another wonderful opportunity for our brand.”

Iowa State has an all-time record of 4-10 in bowl games. Fourth-year head coach Matt Campbell is 1-1 in bowl games at Iowa State, defeating No. 19 Memphis (21-20) in the 2017 Liberty Bowl and falling to No. 12 Washington State (28-26) in the 2018 Alamo Bowl.