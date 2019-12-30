Man faces attempted murder charge after incident outside Elgin bar

An Elgin man is facing multiple charges following an early Sunday morning incident outside a bar in Elgin.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Wyatt Guyer was arrested Sunday afternoon at his home without incident. Authorities say he was charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent, second-degree criminal mischief, assault with a firearm and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says Guyer is being held in the Fayette County Jail on $25,000 bond.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)