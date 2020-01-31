Woodbury County supervisor gives up residency fight, resigns

Woodbury County supervisor Jeremy Taylor is resigning after his residency was canceled last week when the county auditor ruled Taylor now lives in a new home outside the county district he was elected to serve.

He says he plans to continue to be a candidate for the 4th District Congressional seat. Taylor did not attend the supervisor meeting Tuesday. Taylor a Republican, says he doesn’t agree with the decision on his residency.

“We did all that we could to balance the needs of the county supervisors district and the residency requirement where I was elected to serve with a home that was suited to our large family of eight,” Taylor says. “I want to make clear that I sought legal counsel early on in the decision process — and was given some assurance that I had met the legal requirements”

He had announced he was going to fight the decision in court — but says he does not subject his family to a long legal battle.

“And while I believe that there may be a better verdict for us on appeal — I have also come to know that that is going to cost us tens of thousands of dollars. And I think that my family has gone through enough in this,” according to Taylor.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill and County Attorney Patrick Jennings will meet Monday to determine a time frame for a special election to replace Taylor.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)