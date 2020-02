Waterloo police are investigating the deaths of two people, apparently killed in an overnight shooting.

Officers were dispatched to 1112 West 2nd Street just before 11:30 PM Monday on a report of a suspicious incident. When they arrived, officers found two adults inside the residence who died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or release any information about what may have led to the shootings. No arrests have been made

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)