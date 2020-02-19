Women charged with misspending Webster City Chamber funds

A 40-year-old woman from Webster City has been arrested and faces four felony charges for $263,000 worth of alleged misspending at the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.

Leah Mulholland was a financial and administrative assistant for the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.

A special investigation by the state auditor’s office was released last July. It concluded Mulholland overpaid herself by about $190,000 over a four-and-a-half year period. Auditors believe Mulholland used the Chamber of Commerce’s money to pay her personal cell phone bill and cover $2700 worth of hotel bills in Webster City.

Mulholland was arrested today. She’s charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and forgery.