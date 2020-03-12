Illinois man admits to robbing Iowa banks

A Geneseo, Illinois man has admitted to five bank robberies last year in Iowa and Illinois.

Forty-one-year-old Christopher Schultz pleaded guilty to robbing the American Bank and Trust in Moline, Illinois in January, the DuTrac Community Credit Union in Davenport in February; the Chase Bank in Moline and Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Bettendorf in March, and the U.S. Bank in Bettendorf in April of 2019. Schultz admitted to wearing a mask and displaying what appeared to be a handgun during each of the robberies.

Schultz further admitted taking more than $26,000 during the course of the five robberies. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Davenport on July 9th.