Mistrial declared for Ottumwa woman accused of strangling her daughter

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against an Ottumwa woman accused of murdering her child.

Friday morning, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the count of first-degree murder against Kelsie Thomas. Thomas was found not guilty of child endangerment resulting in death.

Authorities say Thomas, now 24, strangled her five-year-old daughter Cloe Chandler on July 2018. Thomas told law enforcement her daughter accidentally hanged herself in a closet but later confessed to the killing in an interview with police.

Judge Lucy Gamon declared a mistrial. The State has the option to re-try Thomas for first-degree murder within 90 days. Discussions on how to proceed will be held at a later date.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)