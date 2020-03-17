Iowa governor issues Public Health Disaster Emergency

Governor Kim Reynolds has just taken the extraordinary step of declaring a Public Health Disaster Emergency in Iowa. All public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

Bars and restaurants are to temporarily close to the public at noon today, but carry-out and drive-thru options can continue.

The order also calls for the closure of all the state’s casinos, movie theaters, and fitness clubs. In her proclamation, Governor Reynolds says the risk of COVID-19 transmission is substantially reduced by these kinds of community containment actions.

The governor’s directive also calls for closing all senior citizens centers and adult daycares to the public. Many of those facilities had already made that move.

Read the governor’s full announcement below.

Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation PDF.