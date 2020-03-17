Man holding hostage shot and killed in Webster City

A hostage situation at a house in Webster City on Monday afternoon ended with a man being fatally shot by law officers.

A female called the police and reported a man had fired shots at her inside the residence. The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team and crisis negotiators responded and negotiated with the male subject inside.

The male threatened to shoot the female in a specified time period at which time the Tactical Team made entry into the residence. The male was shot and killed with the name of the victim being withheld pending notification of relatives. The names of the officers involved will be released at a later time.

Three Iowa State Patrol troopers on the tactical team have been placed on administrative leave according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety policy. The incident is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Upon completion, the case will be forwarded to the Hamilton County Attorney for review.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)