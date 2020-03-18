Drake Relays postponed due to coronavirus

Drake University has postponed the 2020 Drake Relays along with related special events and programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 111th edition of the event was scheduled for April 22–25 at Drake Stadium.

Drake officials say the health, safety, and well being of participants and fans, along with guidance from local and national health officials, have been at the forefront of the decision-making process. “Recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health, and City of Des Moines regarding large gatherings make it clear that postponing the Drake Relays is necessary.”

The school says it will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and will work with local, state, and national officials to reschedule the Drake Relays at a date that ensures the health and well being of participants and fans.