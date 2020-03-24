Cedar Rapids halts bus service in response to coronavirus

Iowa’s second-largest city is suspending its fixed-route bus service starting today.

Officials with the city of Cedar Rapids say the step comes at a critical moment and is necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus. Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz says the suspension will last until at least April 13th.

“Suspending a service like transit is a very difficult decision for a city and for a community,” Pomeranz says, “but it’s one we must make in order to prevent a possible spike in the number of cases.”

Those who need a ride to a health care appointment can call the Linn County LIFTS service. Employees of essential services — like hospitals and grocery stores — can request a free ride to work through the non-profit Cedar Rapids Neighborhood Transportation Service.

(By Kate Payne, Iowa Public Radio/Photo from Cedar Rapids city website)