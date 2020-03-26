Man dies after being shot in Marshalltown

One man is dead, another injured after a shooting in Marshalltown.

Police found two gunshot victims when they arrived on the scene in the 400 block of Union Street just before 9:30 last night. One of the victims, a 22-year-old male, died at the scene. The other, a 27-year-old male, was taken to Unity Point Health-Marshalltown with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, the DCI is among the departments assisting Marshalltown Police with the investigation. It is the second fatal shooting in Marshalltown is less than two weeks.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)